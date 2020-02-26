The Averett University men's basketball team defeated North Carolina Wesleyan 75-65 on Tuesday evening in the USA South quarterfinals and will host Huntingdon College at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at the Grant Center. If the Cougars win Friday, they’ll host the other semifinal winner at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Grant Center.
Against the Bishops on Tuesday, redshirt sophomore Isaiah Jones scored a team-high 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting, and he grabbed 13 rebounds. Senior Tim Henry scored 17 points and also grabbed 13 boards. Junior Montre' Cash added 14 points off the bench, and freshman Corey Baldwin scored nine points.
The Cougars held a 32-29 lead at halftime but outscored NC Wesleyan 43-36 in the second half. The Bishops got within four points with 1:13 to play, but the Cougars closed the game by going a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line to seal the win.
On Friday evening, the Cougars will welcome the Hawks of Huntingdon College to the Grant Center for the second time this season. The first time, on Dec. 18, Averett lost 93-92 in a game where it trailed 51-37 at halftime but battled back to make it a game down the stretch.
Averett lost its next game on Jan. 4 and has won a program-record 14 consecutive games since then. Huntingdon is currently 13-13 overall and finished 9-9 in the conference during the regular season.
Averett's Doino, trio of players earn USA South honors
Averett University men’s basketball coach David Doino was named the USA South Coach of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.
Isaiah Jones was named to the USA South First Team, and Tim Henry was voted to the Third Team.
This season was Averett’s third finishing atop the USA South East Division during six seasons with Doino as head coach. Averett is currently 20-6 overall and on a program-record 14-game winning streak. The Cougars went 15-2 in the USA South during the regular season, setting a program record for conference wins. The previous record was 11 in 2014-15.
Doino was also named the league’s Coach of the Year during the 2016-17 season.
Jones has averaged 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks this season. Henry has averaged 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game this year.
Senior Ian Best was also selected to the USA South All-Sportsmanship Team.
Jones is Averett’s first representative on the all-conference first team since James Contreras Jr. was named Player of the Year and earned a first-team nod in 2017-18.
