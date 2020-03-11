Averett University freshman men's golfer Elias Haavisto was named the USA South's Rookie of the Week on Wednesday. 

Haavisto placed first in a field of 55 golfers at the University of Lynchburg Hill City Invitational on Tuesday at Boonsboro Country Club. He shot a 5-under-par 67 on Tuesday in the final round, and he won the tournament by seven strokes. He finished 6-under for the tournament, shooting 138 over the two days. 

A native of Kotka, Finland, Haavisto has earned USA South Rookie of the Week honors every week Averett has competed this season. This week was his fifth honor. He was also named Co-Golfer of the Week once during the fall. 

Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton. 

