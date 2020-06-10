Averett golfer Elias Haavisto earns statewide honors

Averett University men's golfer Elias Haavisto was honored Wednesday as the Virginia Sports Information Directors College Division State Golfer of the Year and Rookie of the Year.
He becomes the first golfer to earn both distinctions in the same season.
A native of Kotka, Finland, Haavisto won two tournaments and posted an average score of 70.9 in 10 rounds of play. Across five events as a freshman, he never finished lower than 10th overall. He finished as the third-ranked player in the country.
Among his other accolades this year, Haavisto was named USA South Rookie of the Week all five times he was eligible, and he was named Co-Golfer of the Week once. Further, he was named to the 2020 Golf Coaches Association of America PING All-America First Team. The same organization also awarded him the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award.
At Averett, he was named the Dr. Tommy Foster Male Student-Athlete of the Year as well as the Spring Freshman Male Athlete of the Year.
