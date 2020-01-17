Averett offensive linemen Michael Head and A.C. Woolard signed professional contracts this week with the Carolina Cobras of the National Arena League. Teammate Cole Westberry, a kicker and punter, signed with the Vermont Brew of the Mid-Atlantic Indoor Football League.
The Cobras are based in Greensboro, North Carolina, not far from Woolard’s hometown of Trinity, North Carolina. Head is from Indian Trail, North Carolina, closer to Charlotte. Together, they helped block for Averett’s offense that averaged 35.2 points per game in 2019.
Westberry, who is from Youngsville, N.C., leaves Averett as the school’s most decorated kicker. He holds a long list of school records, including longest field goal (51 yards), career punting average (40.90 yards) and extra points in a career (134). In 2019, he ended his career by being named D3football.com’s Third Team punter.
The Cobras’ season begins in April, while the Brew kicks off in March.
