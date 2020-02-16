Sophomore Brandon Hatcher made it four straight games with a hit in Averett University baseball’s 8-2 loss to Washington and Lee University on the road Sunday.
Washington and Lee (3-0) took a 3-0 edge in the bottom of the first inning on Sunday before adding a lone run in the second to extend its lead to a commanding 4-0 advantage.
Averett (0-4) pulled within two runs in the top of the third inning when freshman Kyle Wilson reached following a Generals error and advanced to third on sophomore Nate Tuck’s infield single.
Wilson came around to score the Cougars first run off an RBI single by sophomore Jason Maggs and Tuck later crossed the plate following a Washington and Lee wild pitch.
The Generals got a run back in the bottom of the third to push the lead to 5-2, but senior George Roos entered in relief in the bottom of the fourth inning and impressed on the mound, pitching two scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out one.
However, Washington and Lee struck for two runs in the six and another in the eighth to earn the 8-2 victory.
Hatcher, Tuck, Maggs, along with juniors Tanner Bradshaw, Cole Spain and senior Chase McKinney all recorded hits for the Cougars.
Averett returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts the University of Lynchburg at 2 p.m.
