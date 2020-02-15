The Averett University baseball team dropped its double-header series with Washington and Lee University on Saturday by finals of 4-2 and 8-0 at Owen-Fulton Field.
Averett (0-3) fell down 3-0 early in Game 1 to the Generals following a three-run third inning after freshman starter Tyler Nuckols dazzled through the opening two innings.
However, the Cougars struck in the bottom of the fourth inning for two runs to cut into the deficit at 3-2 when senior Andrew Lancaster singled up the middle, scoring seniors Chase McKinney and Cody Jones who both singled to open the inning.
Washington and Lee (2-0) got a run back in the top of the fifth inning to extend its lead to 4-2, but Nuckols would settled down and hold the Generals scoreless over the final two innings.
Nuckols finished his first collegiate start throwing a six-hit complete game, scattering four runs over seven innings and striking out four batters.
Offensively, Lancaster, Jones, McKinney, sophomore Brandon Hatcher and junior Tanner Bradshaw produced hits for the Cougars with Lancaster supplying the two-run blow.
Saturday's Game 2 belonged to the Generals as they benefitted from two runs in the top of the third inning and extended their lead to 6-0 with a four run fifth inning.
Hatcher extended his hit streak to three games with a line drive single, while sophomore's Jason Maggs, Dawsyn Hock, Nate Tuck and Bradshaw all tallied hits for Averett.
The Cougars return back to action on Sunday when they make the trip to Washington and Lee for a 1:30 p.m. start.
