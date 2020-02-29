Much of what plagued the Averett University baseball team throughout its 0-9 start — shaky pitching and a lack of timely hits — was again present on Saturday, preventing the Cougars from claiming their first win of the season.
After allowing Methodist University to score four early runs, Averett got back within 4-3 thanks to a three-run third inning, but the team’s momentum faded from there, and the Cougars ultimately suffered a 9-3 loss at Owen-Fulton Field to fall to 0-10 this season. After also dropping a three-game set to Huntingdon College earlier this season, Averett is now 0-4 in the USA South.
Following a scoreless first inning, Cougars junior starting pitcher Cole Spain recorded the first two outs of the top of the second. Over the course of the next five batters, Spain hit two batters, walked one and allowed two hits, allowing the Monarch to take their 4-0 lead. He was relieved by freshman Braxton Eades after just 1 2/3 innings.
“Cole’s his worst enemy where they only had four runs on two hits,” head coach Kenny Fleming said. “Hitting batters, walking guys, if he can stay in the zone, stay under control, gathering himself and throwing strikes, he’s deadly.”
The Cougars left the bases loaded in the bottom half of the second, but they broke through on the scoreboard in the third — first with an RBI single from junior first baseman Tanner Bradshaw that scored Brandon Hatcher and later with a two-run double from junior shortstop Ryan Traylor that scored Bradshaw and Cody Jones.
“That sequence is what we’re trying to coach,” Fleming said. “They weren’t the hardest-hit balls, but what happened was they were working on getting the ball in play, working on being aggressive up against the fastball.”
Methodist answered in the next half inning by scoring three runs on two hits against Eades.
What energy the Cougars had built up during the bottom of the third inning was suddenly dashed.
“When you go down 4-0, you fight back to 4-3, the next inning, it’s crucial that you get a zero up on the board,” Fleming said. “What killed our energy was we gave up another three-spot. With a young team, it’s tough to fight back 4-0, then 7-3, so if we can limit those big innings, we’ll be in a good spot. But what kills energy is when we score runs and we give runs right back.”
The Monarchs added two more runs in the sixth inning against freshman David Asbill to complete their scoring.
Meanwhile, the Cougars struggled to cash in on their many scoring chances. Overall, Averett left 16 runners on base—including leaving the bases loaded in the fifth and eighth innings in addition to the aforementioned second inning. Averett batters drew 10 walks against Methodist pitchers Will Walker and Lance Fuerstenberg but only managed to score in the third inning.
“We need to have a little bit different of approach—more of just trying to pass the stick on rather than everybody trying to do it themselves,” said Bradshaw, who finished 2 for 3 with a double and two walks. “We looked pretty good there for a little while. We battled at the plate and everything, then one or two bad things happened and it kind of slipped away. I’m proud of us for battling back from 4-0.”
Junior Ben Kimberlin and senior Alex Ansted each pitched a scoreless inning to close the game for Averett, rounding out what Fleming considered a day of pitching that showed progress if not perfect execution.
“Braxton threw what I thought he would throw for us. He’s a little tired because he pitched Tuesday for us,” Fleming said. “We got Asbill his second outing—he figured his way in a little more, got control of his breaking ball much better. … I thought Kimberlin and Ansted did a fantastic job as well, coming in late in the game and holding the score where it was and giving us another opportunity to hit. Overall, I thought our pitching besides Cole’s first little bit was pretty good today.”
The Cougars complete the series against Methodist with a Sunday doubleheader at noon and 3 p.m.
Methodist 9, Averett 3
MU 040 302 000 991
AU 003 000 000 371
W: Lance Fuerstenberg. L: Cole Spain.
AU notes: Brandon Hatcher 1-5, R, BB; Cody Jones 1-4, R; Tanner Bradshaw 2-3, 2B, R, RBI, 2 BB; Andrew Lancaster 1-3, BB; Ryan Traylor 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Zack DeCarlo 1-3; Spain 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, K; Braxton Eades 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, K; David Asbill 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), K; Ben Kimberlin 1 IP, H, BB, K; Alex Ansted 1 IP, K.
