In the coaches poll released in January, the Averett baseball team was picked to finish 11th in the 13-team USA South — an estimation surely made based on last year’s 8-30 record and not on the optimism the Cougars are projecting during the preseason.
Another year older and with a full season in the books with second-year head coach Kenny Fleming, Averett sees a promising path forward.
“I’ve been here four years and this is definitely the most talent we’ve had,” senior catcher Chase McKinney said. “With Fleming coming in, he did a great job of making a new culture, and it started with bringing in some new guys.”
Averett begins its season today at Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina, before hosting Washington and Lee University for a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday.
With the additions of some promising freshmen, Fleming expects to see some more competition for playing time. But he’s most excited for seeing the team’s overall progress after a full year together.
“They understand what I need; I understand what they need. There’s an understanding of the culture now,” he said.
That talk about culture permeates the team and for good reason. Changes in attitude already can be seen around the program.
“Last year, coach would have to beg kids to come in and get their early work in,” junior shortstop and pitcher Ryan Traylor said, “but this year, at any point in time throughout the day, you can go up in the hitting facility and you’ll find three or four guys hitting or throwing bullpens, doing whatever to get their work in.”
The Cougars are preaching simplicity — not trying to do too much at the plate or on the mound — and keeping priorities in order — not thinking ahead to a weekend matchup before a weekday game is won.
In some respects, Fleming admits to a complicated approach last season. This year, they’re ditching that in favor of the KISS Method: “Keep it simple, stupid.”
Part of that means not overthinking any situation.
“We face a lot of tough pitching in our conference,” Fleming said. “It’s going to be difficult to manufacture runs, but this year we need to understand, when you get a guy on third base, there’s got to be a way to get him in, and timely hits killed us last year.”
The program-wide mindset shift has players feeling confident in the new direction.
“We had a problem [last year] where it would always be, if the hitters hit, the pitchers didn’t pitch. And when the pitchers pitched, the hitters didn’t hit,” Traylor said. “But this year, I feel comfortable with everybody we throw out there. Our hitting is looking a lot better. Normally when you come in, early spring, the hitters are slow and the pitchers are ahead, but it’s right there. We’re looking good.”
Traylor is among a group of starting pitchers that includes fellow juniors Cole Spain and Kyle Lamantia, along with freshman Tyler Nuckols. Fleming tabbed freshman Tyler Smith and sophomore Avery Spicer as notable bullpen arms.
Spicer will also see plenty of time at third base—a position the team learned he could play out of necessity after an arm injury to sophomore Brandon Hatcher last season. Now healthy, Hatcher will see a lot of time at second base. Traylor figures to play shortstop when not pitching, and Fleming said junior Tanner Bradshaw will see a lot of time at first base.
In the outfield, Fleming raved about senior Zack DeCarlo’s ability to cover “miles and miles” of territory in center field. Classmate Nick Winston, Fleming said, is likely to be the team’s leadoff hitter when fully healthy. The Cougars also have sophomore Mack Rexrode, sophomore Jason Maggs and freshman Nolan MacCabe to deploy in the outfield.
McKinney and freshman Kyle Wilson are the main options at catcher, Fleming said.
“We’ve got some new guys into the program that are challenging some of the older guys, which in return is helping the older guys play even harder,” Fleming said. “We’ll see some younger faces in the program really shine this year.”
In 2019, the Cougars suffered losses due to breakdowns in execution in the later innings. With a full offseason of training and learning together, they hope those issues remain in the past.
“Everybody’s progressed. I think we have a good pitching staff this year, and I think our lineup is going to be a lot better,” Fleming said. “We’re older with a mixture of some really good freshmen, so I’m just excited to see how we put it together now in year two.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.