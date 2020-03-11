Averett University home softball and baseball games scheduled within the next week have been canceled, the AU athletic department announced Wednesday, as a result of opposing schools halting athletic competitions for the rest of the academic year because of concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, which causes the coronavirus.
Berea College is in the USA South Athletic Conference’s West Division, so its teams do not cross over much with Averett’s in the East Division, but the softball doubleheader between the schools scheduled for Sunday is now canceled.
Based in Berea, Kentucky, the school announced that it will end the academic year “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the Lexington Herald Leader. The school said it would “cease instructional activities” Friday, according to a letter sent to the campus that was obtained by the newspaper.
Included in that announcement came the decision to cancel all athletic events for the remainder of the spring season.
Similarly, the New England Small College Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday it would cancel all spring sport schedules and championships, meaning Averett’s non-conference matchup against NESCAC member Tufts University, based in Medford, Massachusetts, is canceled, as well.
NCAA President Mark Emmert announced midday Wednesday upcoming NCAA championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The NCAA’s wrestling tournaments also will not be open to fans. Only essential staff and limited family will be permitted inside event sites, which includes the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Averett will have two wrestlers competing in the NCAA Division III tournament Friday and, if they advance, Saturday.
The NCAA-wide ruling comes as a result of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel of medical experts recommending against holding sporting events open to the general public.
Averett administrators have had preliminary discussions regarding COVID-19 precautions for the university as a whole, but no changes have yet been made to the academic or athletic calendars or modes of operation.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.