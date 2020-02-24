Averett University senior forward Tim Henry remembers the beginning of this basketball season when more than half of the team’s practices would be dedicated to defensive principles.
Now, in the final week of February, the Cougars are seeing all of that work pay off.
Averett’s last loss came Jan. 4 at home to LaGrange College. Since then, the Cougars have strung together a program-record 13 consecutive wins heading into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. meeting with North Carolina Wesleyan in the quarterfinals of the USA South Conference Tournament at the Grant Center.
Averett ended the regular season 19-6 overall and 15-2 in the conference, winning the right to host the semifinals and finals of the tournament if the Cougars beat the Bishops on Tuesday.
“Our main focus is to be humble and not have our confidence go too high to the point where we get too complacent,” Henry said. “We want to realize this is a special year, so let’s continue to make greatness happen.”
If Averett continues to play defense like it has, greatness should, indeed, follow.
The Cougars have allowed 70 or more points just twice during this 13-game stretch—and one of those times was to NC Wesleyan, which has two of the top five scorers in the league in Damon McDowell (20.0 per game) and A.J. Frye (17.4).
“Defense is what has carried us through to this point, and we’re gonna have to have our best defense (Tuesday) to have a chance to win,” head coach David Doino said. “For them to take the little things seriously on defense and buy into it, that’s been the thing that’s fun to watch. Hopefully we can keep growing on that end of the floor.”
While the Bishops are more top-heavy in their scoring, the Cougars are more balanced. Their leading scorer, junior Montre’ Cash (13.4), is 22nd in the league, but sophomore Isaiah Jones is 24th (13.1) and Henry (11.4) is 33rd.
Henry said the team’s options on offense, paired with its defensive capabilities, make the Cougars a tough out.
“That’s one of the key aspects of this team,” he said. “On any given night, any of us can go out for a career high.”
As an example, Henry scored a career-high 26 points on Feb. 12 against Greensboro College, the 10th win of the streak. In the same game, freshman guard Corey Baldwin scored a career-best 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, another career high.
The very next game, on Feb. 15 at Covenant College, the Cougars won 57-45, their second-lowest scoring output of the season and the fewest points they had won with all year.
“We fought through every single possession as hard as we could, and that’s the kind of competitiveness we need to have,” Doino said of the Covenant matchup. “I like to think that good teams find ways to win games different ways, and we’ve had to do it a bunch of different ways throughout this run. I’m proud of how the guys keep showing up to work and preparing the right way.”
While the team has flexed its defense and offense at different times during this winning streak, Henry said the turnaround from 6-6 to the top of the conference is mostly due to him and his teammates becoming closer.
“We all just came together and realized we’ve been through so much together,” Henry said. “We came together as a team to realize that we were playing for something bigger than just playing the game of basketball. We all had a conversation and came to the conclusion that we really love this game, and with the love of this game comes hard work and dedication.”
Now, with a streak of 13 wins behind them, the Cougars hope they can add three more to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
“You don’t ever think about winning a ton of games in a row,” Doino said. “I think it’s always about preparing for the next one, and that’s kind of how I handle my business and try to get these guys to handle their business every day. I think when you do that, it’s put us in a position to string some games together.”
