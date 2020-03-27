Earlier this month, when the NCAA canceled all winter championships and spring competition for the remainder of this academic year due to coronavirus concerns, the organization also restricted in-person recruiting activities until mid-April.
It’s been just over two weeks since that order came down, but coaches at Averett University are already having to alter their recruiting processes during a traditionally vital time of year.
Head football coach Cleive Adams said his team partners with the admissions office in February to host prospective student-athletes for an overnight stay, allowing them to learn more about the campus and academic scholarships. Not all high school players are available that weekend, though.
“So we usually utilize the month of March to get the last few guys who need to have that experience, and we lost that opportunity,” Adams said. “That’s what we had to really adjust.”
In place of the traditional on-campus visit, Adams and his assistants have spent time in the last two weeks taking short video tours of athletic facilities and splicing them together with brief introductions to the offensive and defensive schemes. He said he hopes the video is available to send to recruits at the beginning of next week.
At this point in the recruiting cycle, the football team is still focused on attracting current high school seniors to be on campus in the fall. Adams said he and his coaches each have a list of 18-25 prospective players to call every week to keep in contact. The coaching staff also utilizes social media posts to attract the eyes of recruits.
Only once the calendar turns to May will the team focus intensely on the rising seniors who would make up the recruiting class of 2021. Usually that means 10-day trips to visit schools in the program’s recruiting footprint, trips that may be in jeopardy if the recruiting freeze extends longer than expected. Adams and his coaches are also unable to host prospective players on campus as long as Averett remains closed.
“This year we have to get a little creative because the school’s closed,” Adams said, “so we have to get ahead of the curve now and figure out how we’re going to accumulate that same information that historically we’ve been able to get during our spring recruiting cycle.”
In attempts to circumvent some of the new recruiting challenges, the athletics department has relied even more on a newly launched virtual tour that is now available on the school’s homepage.
Prospective athletes, and students in general, can also sign up for a virtual guided tour of campus with the help of a current student or staff member.
“We’ll have a student on either Zoom or FaceTime or Skype and give them a tour around the campus,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Stacy Gato. “Our president [Tiffany Franks] is so incredibly accessible. If we give her a heads up, she’ll even be able to say hello to them on that same platform.”
Coaches and the staff in the admissions office have worked closely to handle recruiting visits in the past anyway, so in some respects it’s business as usual.
“We’re all used to having recruits contact us in a variety of ways. We’re all pretty accessible,” Gato said.
Averett volleyball head coach Danny Miller said his recruiting class for this upcoming season is already filled out. It’s the recruiting of rising seniors for his 2021 class that is taking a hit during this shutdown.
The volleyball team uses the spring to travel to club volleyball tournaments in the area, but those have all been canceled, which limits how much information Miller and his assistants can gather on a recruit.
“We have our normal email contacts and text messages [still],” Miller said. “It’s normal that we watch a lot of video. It may not be current as in last weekend’s tournament, but we still have video of previous matches.”
Under normal recruiting circumstances, Miller said his team would have a handful of rising seniors on campus in March and April. If Averett is one of a player’s top choices, they start the application process in the summer and are ideally accepted by the fall. The volleyball program would host a player on campus to see a game during the season, and a commitment would follow sometime after.
With campus being closed and the recruiting ban in place, that entire schedule is thrown off.
“You get them on campus in the summer, and that’s going to be a different experience because kids aren’t here,” Miller said. “Now, they can see the empty buildings, but they’ll want to see the experience and meet with the team — the normal things they’d do during March and April while everything was going on. So now they’re not going to be as prepared to narrow down their options in September.”
