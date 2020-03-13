Due to the coronavirus outbreak NASCAR has postponed the March 21 Who’s Your Driver NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150 at South Boston Speedway.
A makeup date for the race will be announced later.
Advance tickets purchased for the March 21 event will be honored on the rescheduled date.
“We apologize for any inconvenience, but the health and wellbeing of fans, competitors, staff, and everyone involved is our top priority,” said Cathy Rice, South Boston Speedway general manager.
The open practice/media day event scheduled for Saturday at South Boston Speedway has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.