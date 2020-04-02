Shop Local - We're Open!

We're Open - Support Local

Restaurants

Business Pick-Up Delivery Phone Address Website
Chuck's Meats & Deli Pick-Up Call for details 822-0425 4972 Riverside Dr., Danville facebook.com/MeatMan1985
Joe & Mimma's Pick-Up Delivery 799-5763 3336 Riverside Dr., Danville facebook.com/JoeandMimmasRestaurant/
Santana's Pick-Up Curb Service 791-2200 102 Tower Dr., Danville santanasmexicanrestaurants.com
Western Sizzlin' Pick-Up Curb Service 792-4000 3211 Riverside Dr., Danville
Westside Diner Pick-Up 685-3075 1555 Meadowview Dr., Danville facebook.com/Westsidedinerdanville/

Other Openings

Business Open Limits Phone Address Website
Chuck's Meats and Deli Yes 822-0425 4972 Riverside Dr., Danville facebook.com/MeatMan1985
Comfort Cooling Heating & Air Yes Call for appointment 791-2051 www.orangevans.com
Danville Paint Yes 792-8521 532 Monroe St., Danville danvillepaintandsupply.com
Go Doc's Yes Call for details 857-5644 849 Piney Forest Rd., Danville godocsmed.com
Karen's Hallmark Yes Will do curbside service 791-3737 Danville Mall, 2nd level near Belk karenshallmark.com
Malcomb Lewis Plumbing Yes Call for appointment 793-4673
Martinizing Dry Cleaning Yes Drive-thru, pickup & delivery available 792-4080 2225 Riverside Dr., Danville zing-my-tablecloths.com
Martinizing Dry Cleaning Yes Drive-thru, pickup & delivery available 836-0167 865 Piney Forest Rd., Danville zing-my-tablecloths.com
Nature's Essentials Yes 799-5858 413 Mount Cross Rd., Suite 205, Danville naturesessentials1999.com
Newcomb Carpet Yes 793-8943 1491 W. Main St., Danville newcombflooring.com
Riverside Pawn Yes 2 customers at a time 792-7296 2384 Riverside Dr., Danville riversidepawnva.com
Riverside Pawn Yes 2 customers at a time 836-0101 1380 Piney Forest Rd., Danville riversidepawnva.com
Riverside True Value Hardware Yes 792-2026 124 Trade St., Danville stores.truevalue.com/va/danville/6204/
Your Stuff Consignment Boutique Yes 836-1450 1083 Piney Forest Rd., Danville yourstuffkidsstuff.com
