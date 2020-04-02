Shop Local - We're Open!

Restaurants
|Business
|Pick-Up
|Delivery
|Phone
|Address
|Website
|Chuck's Meats & Deli
|Pick-Up
|Call for details
|822-0425
|4972 Riverside Dr., Danville
|facebook.com/MeatMan1985
|Joe & Mimma's
|Pick-Up
|Delivery
|799-5763
|3336 Riverside Dr., Danville
|facebook.com/JoeandMimmasRestaurant/
|Santana's
|Pick-Up
|Curb Service
|791-2200
|102 Tower Dr., Danville
|santanasmexicanrestaurants.com
|Western Sizzlin'
|Pick-Up
|Curb Service
|792-4000
|3211 Riverside Dr., Danville
|Westside Diner
|Pick-Up
|685-3075
|1555 Meadowview Dr., Danville
|facebook.com/Westsidedinerdanville/
Other Openings
|Business
|Open
|Limits
|Phone
|Address
|Website
|Chuck's Meats and Deli
|Yes
|822-0425
|4972 Riverside Dr., Danville
|facebook.com/MeatMan1985
|Comfort Cooling Heating & Air
|Yes
|Call for appointment
|791-2051
|www.orangevans.com
|Danville Paint
|Yes
|792-8521
|532 Monroe St., Danville
|danvillepaintandsupply.com
|Go Doc's
|Yes
|Call for details
|857-5644
|849 Piney Forest Rd., Danville
|godocsmed.com
|Karen's Hallmark
|Yes
|Will do curbside service
|791-3737
|Danville Mall, 2nd level near Belk
|karenshallmark.com
|Malcomb Lewis Plumbing
|Yes
|Call for appointment
|793-4673
|Martinizing Dry Cleaning
|Yes
|Drive-thru, pickup & delivery available
|792-4080
|2225 Riverside Dr., Danville
|zing-my-tablecloths.com
|Martinizing Dry Cleaning
|Yes
|Drive-thru, pickup & delivery available
|836-0167
|865 Piney Forest Rd., Danville
|zing-my-tablecloths.com
|Nature's Essentials
|Yes
|799-5858
|413 Mount Cross Rd., Suite 205, Danville
|naturesessentials1999.com
|Newcomb Carpet
|Yes
|793-8943
|1491 W. Main St., Danville
|newcombflooring.com
|Riverside Pawn
|Yes
|2 customers at a time
|792-7296
|2384 Riverside Dr., Danville
|riversidepawnva.com
|Riverside Pawn
|Yes
|2 customers at a time
|836-0101
|1380 Piney Forest Rd., Danville
|riversidepawnva.com
|Riverside True Value Hardware
|Yes
|792-2026
|124 Trade St., Danville
|stores.truevalue.com/va/danville/6204/
|Your Stuff Consignment Boutique
|Yes
|836-1450
|1083 Piney Forest Rd., Danville
|yourstuffkidsstuff.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.