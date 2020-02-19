Chatham Concert Series will welcome the duo “Anime and Grazia” — Washington and Lee University music faculty members Julia Goudimova and Anna Billias — next month to perform music by Grieg and Sibelius.
Anna Billias was trained as a concert pianist at the Prokofiev State Academy of Music in Ukraine, performed as featured soloist with the school’s symphony orchestra and received her degree in piano performance from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester.
She currently teaches at Washington and Lee University and for 13 years was director of piano studies and collaborative performance at Sweet Briar College.
Billias has performed in England, France, Russia and Ukraine. In 2018, she collaborated with baritone Gregory Parker for a concert in Paris, and in 2019, she performed concerts in Crimea, Russia, with the renowned artist of Ukraine, soprano Anna Bratus.
Julia Goudimova teaches cello at Washington and Lee, Southern Virginia and Hollins universities and is principal cellist of the University Shenandoah Symphony Orchestra.
Goudimova has performed in Germany, France, Belarus, Moldova, South Korea, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Since moving to the United States, she has been involved in symphony orchestras and chamber music performances in Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.
She was born in Moscow and began studying piano at the age of 5 and cello at 7. She studied in Tiraspol College of Music, Belarus Academy of Music and participated in the International Cello Competition in Minsk.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series. After the concert, mingle with fellow concert fans and the musicians while enjoying a reception provided.
The Rainier Trio will close the season at 7 p.m. April 3 with familiar works including Rachmaninoff’s Vocalise, Joplin’s Elite Syncopations, Meditation from Thais and Dvorak’s “Songs My Mother Taught Me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.