The Little Theatre of Danville has a special musical treat to celebrate the day of love.
At 7 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, the theater organization will stage “Country Love,” a country musical performed by some of Danville’s most talented vocalists.
Director Alice Saunders and producer Shirley Spalding are excited about the talented entertainers who will be performing:
- Madalyn Martin, who has both performed in and directed drama, comedy and musicals with the Little Theatre of Danville as well as other theatre groups in the area, will sing selections made famous by Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and Shania Twain.
- Raul West, having performed both secular and church music in many places, will lend his baritone voice to four Elvis Presley songs.
- The Rev. Gary Tucker, pastor of College Park Baptist Church and a professor of math at Averett College, plans not only to sing, but to play the flute and guitar as well.
- Jean Vernon, a doyenne of music in Danville and Pittsylvania County, has been both singer and director of musicals and operas, director of music in several churches, and a music teacher.
- John Wilt, Danville’s native “crooner” lends his mellow voice to a country flavor.
- Ronald Boyles, no stranger to country music, has a rich background as a local musician who has played backup guitar at Dollywood.
- Mack Williams will add an amusing touch with fun songs, such as “Sixteen Tons” and “Big Bad John.”
Accompanying these singers is Baxter Jennings, a Dan River Region pianist extraordinaire.
The cast of singers are working to prepare an evening of fun and entertainment. Admission is $28 per person and includes a picnic supper, iced tea, a red rose for ladies and the show. A cash bar will include wine. To ensure the right amount of food and beverage, only those with reservations will be admitted. Reservations may be made no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St., or by calling (434) 835-4304.
