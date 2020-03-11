Grab your green and feel the luck of the Irish at Danville's Third Annual St. Waggy's Day celebration.
This pet and family friendly event for all ages will feature music, a food truck, pet product vendors, Irish games and activities, as well as a beverage tent.
It's set from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Community Market in Danville.
