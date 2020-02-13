Smokestack Theatre Co. will present “Smokestack Improv” at 6 p.m. Saturday at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. in Danville.
The Smokestack Improv cast returns for the first show of the 2020 season along with some new guest performers. Musical guests "The Hillbilly Hippies" will take the stage followed by Smokestack Improv.
The improv performances are made up on the spot and may feature adult content and language. Various sketches are performed based on audience suggestions.
Nana Karen’s Food Truck will be on site serving food. This show is free, but donations are always welcome. Any proceeds from these events go back into funding programs with Smokestack Theatre.
Two additional Smokestack Improv shows are planned for April 4 and April 25 with more to come in the second half of the year.
Smokestack Theatre is a nonprofit organization serving Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding region comprised of an ensemble of theatre artists dedicated to creating quality, exciting and transformative theatre for the cultural enrichment of the entire community. The group strives to positively enhance the community through education and outreach to adults and children, providing innovative instruction and creative expression to inspire another generation of theatre artists.
For more information, visit www.thesmokestack.org.
