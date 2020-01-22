The Chatham Concert Series will bring ballet and live music together for the first time Sunday.
The Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s new choreography to Piazzolla’s famous tangos “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” brings the combination to life. Other favorites like "Canon in D" and "The Entertainer" will have a new look with dance while the Rainier Trio provides live music.
The Roanoke Ballet Theatre is a company of professional dancers from across the country who have undergone years of extensive training and danced professionally with other companies. Their full performance schedule includes main stage shows, in-studio black box series and traveling collaborations throughout Roanoke and surrounding communities. The company also provides an opportunity for the dancers to work alongside the staff and students of Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet.
The Rainier Trio is an energetic group that captivates audiences with gems from the violin-viola-piano trio repertoire. The trio tours for the Virginia Commission for the Arts and has performed on numerous concert series throughout Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and North Carolina.
The Chatham Hall Dance Ensemble will take the stage for “Connections,” choreographed to Gabriel Faure’s famous "Sicilienne" by their instructor Donna Franklin.
Chatham Hall is catering a reception afterward where the audience can meet the dancers and musicians after the performance. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
Additional concerts this spring are “Music for Cello and Piano” 4 p.m. March 1 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. The duo “Anime and Grazia,” comprised of Washington and Lee University music faculty Julia Goudimova and Anna Billias, will perform Edward Grieg’s Sonata for Cello and Piano and other works by Scandinavian composers.
The Rainier Trio will close the season at 7 p.m. April 3 with fun and familiar works including "Rachmaninoff’s Vocalise," "Joplin’s Elite Syncopations," "Meditation" from Thais and Dvorak’s “Songs My Mother Taught Me.”
For more information, visit www.ClassicStringsDuo.com.
