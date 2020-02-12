Special to the Register & Bee
The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine will present an evening of classical music next week as a finale to the 2019-20 series presented by the Danville Concert Association.
The orchestra, founded in 1918, is heralded as a principal orchestra of Eastern Europe and has performed world premieres by Dmitri Shostakovich, Sergei Prokofiev and other luminous composers. Under the leadership of artistic director and chief conductor Volodymar Sirenk, the orchestra has recorded more than 100 albums and received multiple Grammy nominations.
The Feb. 20 performance will include works from Schubert, Tchaikovsky and Dvorák and feature internationally renowned cellist Natalia Khoma.
Khoma, a native of Lviv, Ukraine, studied for eight years at the Moscow Conservatory and in the United States.
In addition to her performing activities, Khoma is an associate professor of cello at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, and director of the Charleston Music Fest.
The Danville Concert Association has broadened its scope of offerings this year, including a soulful evening with renowned guitarists the Kruger Brothers in the late fall at the Community Market with trains lumbering by, a Christmas kick with the Irish music of the Celts and most recently an uplifting and educational performance by the American Spiritual Ensemble that dovetailed with the month-long centennial celebration of Danville’s native daughter Camilla Williams.
The final concert of this year’s series will take concert-goers old and new back to the roots of the Danville Concert Association: classical music. The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine last visited Danville in 2016 to rave reviews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.