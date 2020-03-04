Exciting is the best description of the Danville Symphony Orchestra’s Winter Pops Concert, “A Tribute to John Williams.”
This modern-day composer has produced some of the most famous movie music.
The symphony will perform selections from “Star Wars,” highlights from “Jurassic Park,” the “Superman March” and “Raiders of the Lost Arc March: Indiana Jones.”
Adding to the entertainment of the evening, some of the musicians will be wearing character costumes related to the music. The public is welcome to join in the musical celebration by wearing costumes to the concert that relate to John Williams’ movie music.
There is no admission charge for the concert.
The symphony asks attendees help the community by bringing non-perishable food items or cash for God’s Storehouse — a food pantry in Danville — to the Saturday concert that starts at 7:30 p.m. at George Washington High School.
