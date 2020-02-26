Danville Harvest Jubilee’s Cabin Fever Music Series concludes for the season on Saturday at the Community Market, with the Burlington, North Carolina-based Retro Band performing a variety of music, including R&B, soul, funk, dance, country and pop.
The 10-member band consists of vocalists Jenna Bengel, Adrena Harvey, Greg Harvey and Clifton Graves; saxophonists Jason Bauer and Jodi Lea; trumpeters Brad Landess and Todd Runyon; keyboardist Randy Mitchell; and guitarist Jordan Young. Graves plays bass and Greg Harvey plays drums.
Doors to the Community Market, located at 629 Craghead St., open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $8 at the door. Outside food is permitted; beverages will be available on site. A limited number of reserved tables are available for purchase.
For more information, or to purchase reserved tables, call (434) 799-5200.
