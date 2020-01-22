The American Spiritual Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Moffett Memorial Baptist Church.
Since its inception in 1995, the ensemble led by Everett McCorvey has riveted audiences throughout the U.S., Europe and South America with its rich repertoire of spirituals, jazz and Broadway tunes, all highlighting the black experience.
The concert is presented by the Danville Concert Association. The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for students.
For tickets or season membership, visit www.danvilleconcert.org, call (434) 792-9242 or purchase on Eventbrite. Tickets are also available at Abe Koplen at 214 North Union St. or Jackie's Beauty Supply at 423 Main St., both in downtown Danville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.