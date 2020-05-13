Thank a nurse
National Nurses Week was May 6-12 and I want to commend them all!
In our local hospital intensive care unit this past week, I went to visit a long time patient of mine whom I had treated in the past for cardiac issues. He is now in intensive care on a ventilator for a different reason, COVID-19. Two more COVID-19 patients were in adjacent rooms also on ventilators. I watched in admiration as two brave nurses put on their sophisticated respirator masks, gloves and gowns, and went into the rooms while I remained outside. These nurses have families at home but they went in without hesitation, putting themselves in harms way to care for their patients. Because that’s what they do, shift after shift, day after never ending day.
I want to point out that the care of these critically ill patients is taking place not in New York City, not in Detroit but in your hometown hospital and also in another nearby hospital where they had over 12 patients on ventilators at one time.
So even though some people in our community feel that “no news is good news” and we can rapidly return to normal times, I urge you to use caution. Continue social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks. No news is not always good news. Our hospitals and health departments need to be more transparent about reveling information concerning the number of patients being cared for. The public has the right to be informed and to keep themselves safe.
GARY MILLER, MD FACC
Danville
Exciting news for Hurt
What difference can four years, two months and twenty days make?
The answer was self-explanatory this past Friday at our newly renovated Wayside Park as the first industrial tenant, Staunton River Plastics LLC, publicly announced plans to make its future home in Hurt’s Southern Virginia Multimodal Park.
Think of it this way ... a 1,541 day journey began with an all-morning roundtable at Town Hall and eventually led to a megaproject involving a $34 million investment, a 250,000-square- foot facility and creation of 200 jobs with salaries above the county’s overall average.
The word “exciting” is an understatement, as this is the best news Hurt has received in its 53-year history as a town. It was brought to my attention over the weekend that our story made Saturday’s edition of The Washington Post. Admittedly, I seldom take time to look at the big national newspapers, but when a small locality like Hurt gets coverage there for something like this, then that is inspiring.
Friday’s event marked a major turning point in history for the Staunton River region. To be metaphorical, a long night finally ends and a new day begins at last. What a delight it was to attend with my wife Dixie alongside and speak briefly at a ceremony amounting to more than a milestone.
As educators with Pittsylvania County Schools for the better part of the last 20 years, Dixie and I can both readily attest to the immeasurable value of this project to our youth, their parents and future generations.
This year’s and next year’s graduates will be blessed to witness, firsthand, future livelihoods literally being built before their eyes. Some of those graduates will have unique opportunities to participate in construction and setup of a new, state-of-the-art, 21st century facility and become part of an original team to kickstart the new operation.
What a wonderful time to be alive, young or any age, and ready to begin anew!
With the advent of “Project Emotion” (a codeword name prior to going public), the Staunton River region continues to evolve as a great place to work and live. Our vision for SVMP as a nexus of global commerce comes to fruition with a company whose networks and products reach around the world, including Fortune 500 clientele.
Before concluding, let’s revisit this article’s opening question. On Feb. 19, 2016, a group of us local officials from Hurt, Altavista, Danville and Pittsylvania County met in council chambers at Hurt Town Hall with Hurt Partners LLC (then-new owners of the soon-to-be-rebranded SVMP) to brainstorm possible futures for a several hundred acre former Burlington textile mill site that had been defunct and seemingly hopeless for years. That was the proverbial first, faint ray of pre-dawn.
Almost three years later (Feb. 8, 2019), in the same room and with some of the same people, we convened for the first organizational meeting of the Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority (SRRIFA), an intergovernmental partnership to some degree unlike any other of its kind, designed purposefully as a “vehicle” by which to accomplish the lofty and challenging goal of bringing 21st century industry to northern Pittsylvania County. Think of that as full morning twilight.
Fifteen months later, to the day, we meet at a restored county park adjacent to SVMP and herald the beginning of a megaproject. This is a sunrise!
Our journey over the last four-plus years has been slow, arduous and rife with obstacles. We knew it would be, as legacy industries of the last century would not be coming back, and forward was the only direction to look or move. Progress would prove anything but easy amid a national and even global economic downturn.
Now and over the coming months we anticipate tangible results from our prayers, patience, and perseverance. The SVMP site will be forever transformed and that is unequivocally a good thing. Over time, this and any subsequent projects will collectively be a game-changer for our region as it revitalizes not only our economy, but also our spirit and sense of community.
We cannot thank Staunton River Plastics enough for their investment in our region, so let’s all extend them best wishes for stellar success.
GARY POINDEXTER
Former Mayor/Councilmember and Founding SRRIFA Board Member
