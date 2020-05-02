Every 20 seconds, somewhere in the world a child dies of a vaccine-preventable disease. This results in 1.5 million preventable deaths each year. As a registered nurse and a nurse practitioner student, I feel that all children should have access to life-saving vaccines for preventable diseases, such as measles and polio. With the recent events surrounding population health due to COVID-19, now is the time to focus our efforts on strengthening health systems around the world. As we have seen with the COVID-19 pandemic, viruses and diseases do not know borders.

Vaccines are the safest, most cost-effective method to saving lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has opened my eyes to the need for community support and advocacy for continued funding of important vaccine research and procurement programs, such as USAID and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. U.S. investments in strengthening global health systems help to protect Americans both home and abroad from common diseases and unanticipated novel outbreaks like COVID-19.

I urge our Congress members, Representative Denver Riggleman and Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, to support full funding of global vaccination efforts for FY-21 at the current FY-20 levels.

I also want to say thank you to Senator Kaine for cosponsoring the Gavi Replenishment Resolution that provides continued funding to the Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

SARAH KEATON

Callands

