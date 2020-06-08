The death of George Floyd has sparked national protest because it represents countless acts of prejudice and violence against blacks in our country, which include the recent killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. This is not a time when we ride out the news cycle and turn our attention elsewhere. This is a call to respond to the pain and suffering that exists every day in our midst.
As I reflect on this, the words of the prophet Jeremiah come to mind: “They have treated the wound of my people carelessly, saying, ‘Peace, peace,’ when there is no peace” (6:14). These words penetrate my heart and speak two truths to me. First, it reminds me as a white male, I am part of those with privilege who are able to choose whether or not to address the violent acts that are being directed toward people of color. It allows us to frame the issue as one of highest importance or one of lower importance. People with privilege have choices about all of this and can easily believe and say, “‘peace, peace,’ when there is no peace.” This is what privilege permits, but those who suffer from discrimination have no such choice.
Second, when things are quiet and seem calm, it does not mean there is peace. Privilege allows us to declare it as peace, but all this means is we are not looking for and listening to the daily prejudice and oppression that people face. We can navigate our way around discrimination and the pain it brings, but that doesn’t mean there is peace. What we are witnessing today is evidence of that.
We are a privileged community, and we are a community of faith. This means where privilege may allow us to choose when and whether we respond, our faith gives us no such choice. Our pathway forward is clearly expressed in Proverbs: “Speak up, judge righteously, and defend the cause of the oppressed and needy” (31:9).
In this moment, we must speak up. We must speak up in condemnation of the violence toward people of color. We must stand with those who have suffered discrimination. We must take action to dismantle the structural racism that exists in our society and institutions.
Doing this has consequences for our priorities as a community of faith. It means we must be committed for the long haul. The unjust and sinful acts toward people of color didn’t arise last week. They are intertwined with our country’s history. It also means we must be committed to conversations, sometimes uncomfortable ones, about how racism manifests itself within us, between us and in our organizations. Finally, it means we must be committed to thinking about who we are as a people of God in all of this.
There is so much unrest around us and within us that it is important for us to gather together and talk about what is happening through the lens of our faith.
My heart is heavy, as I know yours is too. I take encouragement from the words of Martin Luther King, Jr.: “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” With God’s help we will rise to the challenge before us.
REV. DR. MICHAEL ROCKWELL
Danville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.