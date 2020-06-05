Time to move forward
What is the matter with people saying we will never be the same? Once this contagion is over of course we will return to normal or maybe even better. Use your common sense.
The experts have done nothing but contradict themselves, their advice has been utterly useless and our leadership is completely clueless. Their attempts at a lock down may be well intended but cannot work and may be just as harmful as the virus has been.
For what they are trying to do to succeed they would have to isolate the entire population until the virus was no longer a threat. But there is a problem, someone has to go get the food, someone else has to work in the store to sell the food and still more people have to see to getting the food to the stores and those people wind up spreading the contagion.
Quarantining only the sick in this case is impossible. You have to know they are sick first and by the time they have symptoms it is too late. You cannot test the entire population, it’s impossible.
There will never be over 300 million test kits for use at one time. And it would be impossible to run the tests, get the results back and then isolate the sick in one day. If not done in one day the virus would have a chance to spread during the delay. And what about the rest of the world?
You test patients who have symptoms, isolate and treat them, end of discussion.
The lockdown is causing harm that is a fact. Medical procedures are not being done in a timely fashion or at all, undoubtably causing more complications and deaths down the line. Needed maintenance is being put off and construction has come to a halt. Many small businesses are being saddled with insurmountable amounts of debt. Many will not reopen. And then there is all of the distress being caused and resulting trauma.
It’s simple. If someone has a communicable disease you put them in quarantine, another word for isolation. And you treat them until they are no longer contagious. You don’t quarantine the entire community, that’s insane.
Wearing a mask can’t hurt for now, but it cannot become the norm. Open the restaurants, maintain distancing and cleanliness. Shutting things down is doing more harm than good. If you’re sick, stay home or get treatment if necessary.
This isn’t the first virus to ravage humanity. It won’t be the last. The media has blown this way out of proportion and politicians are playing politics with it. It’s time to get serious and get over it.
HARVEY O. MINNICK JR. CNMT
Danville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.