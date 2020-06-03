Why choose Danville for casino?
As the mayor of Danville and Danville City Council members consider a proposal to permit a gambling casino in their midst, I would like to urge decision makers and citizens to ask themselves one simple question. Why Danville?
Nothing in this world happens without a reason. Therefore, of all the possible Virginia communities, why would Caesars choose the remote city of Danville to locate a casino? Before accepting the cover story of job creation and economic development, it might be helpful to ask and answer a few other questions.
Why would Roanoke, Richmond, Tidewater or Fairfax not be better suited, since these areas are far more populous? Why are liquor stores, and lottery retailers more prolific in minority neighborhoods than elsewhere in the state? Are there no other businesses or industries that would also find Danville attractive and yet extract less from the community?
In this bizarre time in which church closings are mandated while abortion clinics and liquor shops are declared essential services, it might be helpful to ask yourselves what is really going on. Will the people of Danville be exploited for the benefit of a few, or will this casino be the exception that does not bring misery, suffering and blight to the region?
The promises of jobs, wealth and community cooperation are certainly seductive. Perhaps Danville will be the unique city in the United States that does not deteriorate further with exploding rates in prostitution, drug abuse and violence, however unlikely. One thing is certain; once a casino arrives, more will follow. Please, count the cost.
It’s your community and the people of Danville are your friends, neighbors and church members. The decision of whether or not to allow a Caesars casino to be built in your city is one that you will have to live with, not me. But perhaps it’s time to ask some tough questions of the people who profess to uniquely care about your sons, daughters and families. After all, the destruction of lives and families will be borne by ordinary people — not by a corporation, political party or governor.
TIMOTHY BUCHANAN
Buchanan
Protection from COVID-19
Gov. Ralph Northam announced May 26 that anyone over 10 years of age is to wear a face mask when inside public building or business establishment to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 virus. Why is this important? While estimates of how many people with the coronavirus are asymptomatic vary depending on who is doing the study the estimates are from 25% to 50%. That most likely is the reason Gov. Northam announced this to be effective May 29.
Another very important advice from expert medical persons is to keep your hands clean at all times if possible. And the best way to do this is to wash your hands for 20 seconds using soap and water and not to touch your face especially if you are not sure that your hands are clean. If you don’t have access to soap and water, then the other option would be to use hand sanitizers. That is the reason why it is hard nowadays to get one of these. But, do you know whether you are getting the right kind of hand sanitizer and how to use them correctly?
Most hand sanitizers and disinfectants use Isopropyl or ethyl alcohol. Isopropyl alcohol is more effective against bacteria while ethyl alcohol will kill viruses, funguses, and bacteria but are not effective against bacterial spores. One has also to examine whether the hand sanitizer contains 60% to 95% alcohol to be able to kill germs most effectively.
Disinfecting solutions should be at least 70% alcohol and these can be used to clean things like table surfaces, light switches and mobile phones, according to Tania Elliott, M.D. a specialist in infectious diseases at NYU Langone Health in New York. Just remember that these 60% to 95% alcohol content hand sanitizers kill germs most effectively provided at least 2.4 ml of volume is applied for 25 to 30 seconds and be sure that you do not wipe them off right away. Just have to let them evaporate on your hands, be careful also because they can be flammable.
So, just don’t use any hand sanitizers out there. You have to examine what they contain. At least 60% alcohol is needed to be effective.
RODOLFO BABIERA
Danville
