Letters to the Editor June 16 Police are people too

Police are people, too
Blue Lives Matter regardless of the color of our skin, when trouble arises, whether it be someone breaking into our home or business, threatening our life, domestic violence or a simple car accident, the first phone call we usually make is to the men and women in blue (police). The Bible affirms that the ruling officials of this physical world are part of the orderly arrangement instituted of God (Rom.13:1), and whoever opposes them, stands against God himself and shall reap the reward of damnation (Rom.13:2). The next verse says “rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil.” (Rom.13:3).
If an individual is not knowingly involved in some evil work then why should he/she be afraid of a minister/servant instituted of God? This is not to say that individuals are to be subject to every ordinance put into effect by these ministers/servants of God if the ordinances they put into effect supersede the ordinances of God Himself (legalizing gambling, social drinking, abortion, homosexuality, same sex marriage etc.). Peter affirms “we ought to obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29).
This should be especially important to those ministers/servants of God recognizing that in going beyond the ordinances of God they should receive a greater condemnation (Jam.3:1). When Peter and the apostles were arrested for preaching the gospel, did they try to resist the officials when they laid hands on them by pulling away, fighting, or running? (Acts 5:17,18). Did they not have reason to be very afraid of those ministers/servants seeing that they had just put an innocent man (Jesus, the Christ) to death? Yes! They had every reason to be afraid of those wicked ministers/servants but they submitted themselves unto them knowing they had done nothing worthy of prison and the next day they were preaching Jesus again in the temple.
Can we imagine how those wicked ministers/servants must have felt, what they may have said, “we arrest those men for disobeying us and God sets them free, what’s the use?” Now, imagine what the good ministers/servants might say, “we arrest those men for disobeying God and men set them free, what’s the use?” I would hate to think some individual in need of one of God’s ministers/servants were denied the attention they urgently needed because the minister/servant was more afraid of men than God.
While there are some wicked individuals in high places, let’s not forget the Highest, and His righteousness will prevail. Thank you, to the men and women in blue who fear God! Col 3:22 Servants, obey in all things your masters according to the flesh; not with eye service, as men pleasers; but in singleness of heart, fearing God: 23 And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men; 24 Knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for ye serve the Lord Christ. 25 But he that doeth wrong shall receive for the wrong which he hath done: and there is no respect of persons.
MARK MCMINNIS
Danville