We are living in a peculiar time as we honor the graduates of both Galileo and George Washington High Schools. I am inspired as I observe each graduate cross the stage and enter a world that may seem chaotic, uncertain, and unjust. This year’s graduates have faced challenges their entire lives related to violent attacks on schools, the nation, and the globe only to graduate at a time of unprecedented uncertainty.
Yet, as they cross the stage, there is hope! There are moments of joy and reflection! There is evidence of appreciation and respect for their elders, their teachers, and so many who have supported our graduates on their journey through Danville Public Schools.
As our graduates reflect on their last thirteen years, I hope they understand how much our community can learn from the example they set! They will be the generation that seeks to solve problems we are yet to experience. They will be the generation that embraces humanity regardless of race, gender, color, or creed. They are the ones who seek peaceful justice even when their brother or sister has been treated unjustly.
Our graduates possess the sophistication and wisdom to protect their own community even when they are outraged, frustrated, and angry at the treatment of others. They are unwilling to accept someone taking their collective breath, or treating them in a way that is inhumane. They will be the generation of justice seekers, problem solvers, and doers of what is right and good for all.
They recognize that the most important dignity in life is self-dignity and that the most important discipline in life is self-discipline. In the wake of the pandemic, the death of George Floyd, and the generations of mistreatment, injustice, and oppression, they must “rise-up” in peace, in prosperity, and with humility to make the world better than it was when they arrived. Danville is their home and the world is their destination. It is up to all of us, to love each other in peace, embrace each other to stand against injustice, and to respect each other as members of the human race.
Stay strong Eagles and Falcons! Leverage your wisdom and lead your lives in such a manner that when you are done living, you can rejoice as good and faithful servants of what is right, what is just, and what is good.
DR. STANLEY B. JONES
Danville
