Some common-sense health advice
To the editor:
Frequently when I read items in the Register & Bee, I will tell my husband, “I feel a letter coming on!” That’s the case after reading the paper the other morning.
I perfectly understand that the purpose of the headline on the March 3, “Risk low for coronavirus in area,” is to prevent the residents in Danville from panicking.
First of all, I myself am a bit confused as to why there is a picture of a microbiologist in the Connecticut State Public Health Lab. Then the article goes on to quote Paramedic Tommy Pruett from the Danville Life Saving Crew. He stated that universal precautions (wearing gloves, masks and washing hands) were used when they transported patients. Those precautions are used on all patients who may be contagious with any disease process.
With all due respect to Pruett, I feel the reporter for the Register & Bee should have spoken to one of our pulmonary physcians for a better understanding of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and any ways to curb the risk of getting it.
Secondly, the Register & Bee ran an article in March 1 paper stating that masks will not prevent getting COVID-19, and they showed a respiratory mask that painters usually wear to prevent smelling fumes. The masks given out in doctors’ offices do not help according to the Center for Disease Control. But wearing one will most certainly make you feel like there is a barrier there when you are sitting in the doctor’s office and everyone is sneezing and coughing.
The very best way to prevent the spread of this or any virus or any infection is handwashing, handwashing, handwashing!
Use warm water and soap. Scrub top, palms and between each finger for 20 seconds ... sing or hum “Row, Row Row Your Boat “ or “Happy Birthday To You” twice. Using hand sanitizer does not take the place of handwashing.
According to Harvard Health Publishing from Harvard Medical School, we should routinely:
» Avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose.
» Avoid people who are sick.
» Stay home if you are sick.
» Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue. Throw tissue away and wash hands.
» Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
There are now more than 60 countries infected with the COVID-19. We here in the United states and Virginia need to be prepared.
We all need to be educated and informed. We need to know what to expect. That way we can all be prepared to fight the coronavirus or COVID-19.
Thank you for allowing me to add this information to what has already been printed.
BILLIE WYATT, RN BSN
Danville
