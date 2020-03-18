Roll back the abortion roll backs
To the editor:
The March issue of The Lutheran Witness published by Concordia Publishing House in St. Louis was titled “Fasting and Temptation.” In the Christian community the season of Lent (when many folks fast) is observed six weeks prior to Easter Sunday which is April 12 this year. The Lutheran Church’s central theme is that Jesus Christ died by cruel Roman crucifixion to atone for all of the sins of us sinful human beings. He arose from His grave on the third day (Easter Sunday) to prove that He was the Son of God. Both true man who died on the cross, and true God who arose from death and ascended back into heaven 40 days later in the sight of his disciples (Acts 1:9-12). We need only to watch the evening news and read the morning newspaper to be convinced that many terrible sins occur daily, but the tiniest of sins is no better than those which make our skins crawl.
One of these “skin-crawling sins” for me was high-lighted in this issue by the following statistics regarding “The Leading Cause of Death.” “The world’s leading cause of death is not heart disease, cancer, or infectious virus. Nor is it war, famine, national disaster, or accidents. The world’s leading cause of death is abortion.” The article goes on to quote Right to Life, U.K., that “Over 42 million unborn babies were aborted in 2019. This compares to 58.6 million deaths from all other causes, So deaths by abortion accounted for 42 percent of the total. For every 33 babies born alive, 10 unborn babies were aborted.” In cases of rape, incest, and rare development issues (like anencephaly-absence of a brain) uncovered by ultrasound examination, abortion is an understandable reason for abortion.
But Sunday’s Register & Bee report on “General Assembly 2020” that there would be “roll back of numerous abortion restrictions,” disguised as “women’s health.” One of these “roll backs” I’m sure is the requirement of ultrasound determination of the child’s gestational age (prior legislation limited abortions to be legal prior to the sixth month of pregnancy). Mothers — seeing the baby’s beating heart, arm movements, kicking legs- frequently — changed their minds. Abortion clinics did not like this, because it cut down on their profit.
That is why the “roll back of numerous abortion restrictions” sickens me! I would hope that in this season of Lent, legislators in our General Assembly would repent in Lent and restore the restrictions.
VICTOR OBERHEU
Danville
