Everywhere you look, a consultant

To the editor:

I don’t understand why we have to pay these exorbitant fees for “consultations” regarding “anything” this city proposes to do.

Is there not a single person in our city government to “estimate” or “guesstimate” or “ideate” proposed changes?

To me, this seems like an insult to their intelligence or abilities. Is anybody qualified? The city needs to use that money to pave these torn up streets or is a “consultation” needed to determine this? I’m sure there are plenty of citizens who will give a free opinion on that myself included.

Also, the city needs to confront or “consult” with the railroad about the large crack in the railroad bridge crossing US. 58 East near City Farm before a horrific tragedy occurs. I can’t believe they deemed it safe.

GAIL S. RAGSDALE

Danville

Tags

Load comments