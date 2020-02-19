Citizens, stand up for your rights
To the editor:
What happened to we the people and the U.S. Constitution?
I believe the General Assembly overstepped its authority when they tried to pass this gun ban on assault weapons. The Second Amendment states a well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. This has nothing to do with the type weapons one can own. I believe in gun safety and strict laws for crimes.
The U.S. Constitution is to ensure rights of all American citizens. This has nothing to do with one’s sexual orientation. When comes to race the Constitution, doesn’t mention one’s race. All citizens have same rights.
The Fourth Amendment is about the right of citizens to be free from unreasonable searches and be secure in their homes. Spy planes using military equipment to spy on citizens. The right of the people to be secure in their personal houses papers an effects against unreasonable searches and seizures shall not be violated and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause. Supported by oath or affirmation and particularly describing the place to be searched and the reason or things to be seized.
There are those that would like to infringe on citizens’ rights. If citizens don’t stand up for their rights, they can lose their rights.
JOE SPENCE
Ringgold
