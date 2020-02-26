What we have is just a monarch
To the editor:
President Trump made it clear from the beginning of his administration that he was determined to alter and dismantle the administrative state, the non-political agencies of the federal government with his pledge to “drain the swamp.”
To justify this iconoclastic disruption, he began a tweet storm of lies and misinformation about the 2016 election campaign and the accusation that his predecessor, President Obama, authorized illegal surveillance of him and his campaign.
Following the advice of former staffer Steve Bannon, Trump began his overhaul of the agencies, by first appointing cabinet secretaries opposed to the mission of their departments, with a green light to cut the budget and reverse the objectives. The next step was to attack the federal regulatory agencies that protect our food, water, air and environment from pollution by industrial contamination.
In his effort to prevent his impeachment and Senate trial, he has virtually politicized the intelligence agencies and the Justice Department, and now may use them to attack the Democratic presidential candidates in the November presidential election.
With the help of Republican members of both houses of Congress who have been cowered by the MAGA rallies, President Trump now believes he can do no wrong as president, hence he rules as a monarch, ignoring Congress and the people. However, we can still bridle him now or vote him out in November. The question is how much do we love our democracy.
GERALD N. DAVIS
Chatham
