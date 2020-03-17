Let's watch out for the children
To the editor:
In reading March 14 Danville Register & Bee’s article, “Schools scrambling to feed students following closures,” regarding the discussion of the closing of the schools in the state due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
While I applaud the president and the governor for their efforts in curtailing the spread of this unknown virus, my concern is the children who depend on school for their breakfast and lunch. What is going to happen to these children? How are they going to get their much needed food? Through no fault of theirs or their parents, these children will go hungry and that is so unnecessary and it is a sin in this day and age.
As a community, can’t we pull together to help these children? What about fast food restaurants, would they be able to help? I’m sure that would be a tax write-off for them. Grocery stores that have deli’s often times have food left over at the end of their work day. Couldn’t they donate something?
Can’t we as citizens donate non-perishable items at the Community Market for the parents to pick up for their children? And what about our churches? Can’t they help?
I have a dear friend who lives in a small community on the other side of Charlottesville, VA. Her church has a food bank and they are passing out milk, cereal, bread and peanut butter and jelly for the school children in their small community. Our community is quite larger than that. So I ask — what can we do for our children Danville?
Thank you.
BILLIE WYATT
Danville
Have a COVID-19 plan
To the editor:
Have a Covid 19 plan. Practice basic good hygiene. Stock up on basics with reason. Keep vehicles full of gas. Restrict travel even locally and just go out for essentials, work and such.
Remember what President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said: “All we have to fear is fear itself.”
SHIRLEY ORRELL
Gretna
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.