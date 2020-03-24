Our politics needs to be more civil

To the editor:

Politics today is nasty. Politicians, most of them, would flunk the Golden Rule. Politics equals a necessary evil, but why? Why? Can’t we agree to disagree without hate, accusations and vitriol?

Our Founders disagreed, discussed and came to consensus. What has happened to us? We can fix this, America. Talk, listen, debate and respect differing opinions. Get rid of revengeful, hateful speech.

“Does he who implanted the ear not hear? Does he who formed the eye not see?” Psalms 94:9.

AMY J. WILMARTH

Danville

Be informed citizens and voters

To the editor:

First, we would like to address an issue regarding the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity endorsing candidates.

The Alliance invites and welcomes any candidates to come to present their platforms before the body for information and knowledge so that we and the public might make informed decisions. The Alliance does not endorse any political candidate, however, we have the right to do so.

We also would like to address the city’s proposal to open a casino. It seems our city representatives would rather promote gambling than to bring stable jobs to the city. Statistics state that a gambling disorder affects 1 percent to 3 percent of all adults with gambling stimulating the brain’s reward system much like drugs that can lead to an addiction. That addiction can lead to serious economic consequences. Are we ready to face the probability of an increased crime rate as a result?

The bizarre never ends. The license plates that state “Don’t Tread on Me” with a Gadsden flag in the middle represent white nationalist propaganda and are very offensive for that reason. These tags should be recalled. No public display of racism should ever be allowed no matter how large or how small.

People, if you are not registered to vote, please do so. To register to vote in the city of Danville, fill out a Virginia voter registration application that you can find online and sign and date, and mail or take the application to: Registrar’s office, 530 Main St., (First Citizens Bank), 2nd Floor, Suite 100, Danville, VA, 24541-2329. You can also register at the DMV office, located adjacent to Schewels at 126 Sandy Court, Suite C, in Danville.

Remember your registration deadlines:

» General elections are 22 days before election;

» Primary elections are 27 days before election;

» Special elections are 14 days before election; and

» Special elections (Called by governor) are seven days before election)

REV. MARVIN WARNER

President

Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity

