Our politics needs to be more civil
To the editor:
Politics today is nasty. Politicians, most of them, would flunk the Golden Rule. Politics equals a necessary evil, but why? Why? Can’t we agree to disagree without hate, accusations and vitriol?
Our Founders disagreed, discussed and came to consensus. What has happened to us? We can fix this, America. Talk, listen, debate and respect differing opinions. Get rid of revengeful, hateful speech.
“Does he who implanted the ear not hear? Does he who formed the eye not see?” Psalms 94:9.
AMY J. WILMARTH
Danville
Be informed citizens and voters
To the editor:
First, we would like to address an issue regarding the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity endorsing candidates.
The Alliance invites and welcomes any candidates to come to present their platforms before the body for information and knowledge so that we and the public might make informed decisions. The Alliance does not endorse any political candidate, however, we have the right to do so.
We also would like to address the city’s proposal to open a casino. It seems our city representatives would rather promote gambling than to bring stable jobs to the city. Statistics state that a gambling disorder affects 1 percent to 3 percent of all adults with gambling stimulating the brain’s reward system much like drugs that can lead to an addiction. That addiction can lead to serious economic consequences. Are we ready to face the probability of an increased crime rate as a result?
The bizarre never ends. The license plates that state “Don’t Tread on Me” with a Gadsden flag in the middle represent white nationalist propaganda and are very offensive for that reason. These tags should be recalled. No public display of racism should ever be allowed no matter how large or how small.
People, if you are not registered to vote, please do so. To register to vote in the city of Danville, fill out a Virginia voter registration application that you can find online and sign and date, and mail or take the application to: Registrar’s office, 530 Main St., (First Citizens Bank), 2nd Floor, Suite 100, Danville, VA, 24541-2329. You can also register at the DMV office, located adjacent to Schewels at 126 Sandy Court, Suite C, in Danville.
Remember your registration deadlines:
» General elections are 22 days before election;
» Primary elections are 27 days before election;
» Special elections are 14 days before election; and
» Special elections (Called by governor) are seven days before election)
REV. MARVIN WARNER
President
Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.