Baynes is needed on City Council
To the editor:
After the last City Council elections, it was very disappointing that Sheila Baynes missed being on the council by a mere 80 votes.
In talking to neighbors and friends, it was disturbing to hear that many were falling for “gender” fallacies that males were better at ruling than females. I do not see what her gender had to do with her ability to serve on council. Quite the contrary — on our present all-male council, it actually would be an advantage to have her ideas and her voice at the council table.
She knows the unique gifts that she will bring to the council — her unselfishness, her caring, her hard work and her abounding interest in and love for the Danville community. She also has a strong desire to embrace all of our diverse community — without bias as to age, sex, race, religious affiliation or ethnic identity. A quick look at her web site www.baynes4danville.com or Facebook page (Sheila Baynes for City Council) will convince you.
Danville needs Sheila Baynes on City Council. I am voting for her May 5 and encourage you to also.
BRENDA LEWIS
Danville
Temple Beth Sholom open house
To the editor:
At this time, when anti-Semitic attacks nationally are at an all-time high, the congregation of Temple Beth Sholom feels particularly blessed to have friends and neighbors who appreciate religious diversity and respect our beliefs.
As a “thank you” to the community, we would like to invite all interested persons to our Interfaith Open House Sabbath service on Friday, March 20th, beginning at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Sholom, located at 129 Sutherlin Ave.
Rabbi Tracy Klirs will lead us in Sabbath prayer, including reading from the Torah. In lieu of a sermon, Rabbi Klirs will field questions from our guests regarding Jewish beliefs, customs and practices, so please come with questions. After the service we will have refreshments in the social hall, where we can continue the conversation and get to know each other better.
There is no charge for admission, but due to limited seating we ask that you RSVP to pkhlov@comcast.net or 799-3505. We look forward to seeing many of you March 20.
JO ANN HOWARD
President
Temple Beth Sholom
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.