Writer: Virginia's circling the drain
To the editor:
I read with great interest the Register & Bee’s Jan. 12 editorial “A healthy republic always is changing, evolving.” What a liberal joke.
I made the statement the day after the November election that, in my opinion, it was one of the darkest days in the history of this great commonwealth. And it will be!
A damn bunch of liberals from Northern Virginia and Tidewater will be running this state. In 10 years from now (or less), you will not know the difference of Virginia from New York or California.
If the following longtime Democrats knew the crowd that just got elected they would turn over in their graves: A.L. Philpott, Claude Swanson, Hunter Andrews, Gary DeBavel, Elmon Gray, and Gerald Baliles, all of whom I knew personally.
All I hear is gun control. Over the Christmas holiday, seven people were killed driving DUI. Maybe they should be close the liquor stores. No, that would be crazy. They would only buy moonshine. The very same thing is going to happen when they put in all this gun law. They are going to drug dealers and illegal sales and buy anything they want and the law-abiding citizens will be without.
When someone is elected that does not call themselves a Democrat, but socialist Democrat and another that does not know of “it” is a man or woman something is drastically wrong. Not to mention some gay and a Muslim that does not believe in the almighty God.
I could go on as the above is only the tip of the iceberg. I will be gone, but I feel for my grandchildren and what they will be confronted with.
As stated Nov. 5, 2019 was a sad, sad day, suffering has just begun.
R.L. YOUNG
Danville
The spirit of Christmas
To the editor:
I am writing to thank Danville residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Because of the generosity of donors in Danville and across the United States, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collected more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts in 2019. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2019, the ministry is now sending 10,569,405 shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — Danville volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Thanks to the generosity of donors, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.
It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though drop-off locations serving Danville are closed until Nov. 16 to 23, information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling (410) 772-7360.
Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project — many who do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
DANA WILLIAMS
Operation Christmas Child
Boone, N.C.
