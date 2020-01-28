Thanks for a great holiday tourney
To the editor:
“Everybody can be great ... because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
We, the committee members of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic (HJHC), are grateful to Mayor Alonzo Jones for allotting us the opportunity to serve our community. The way the community came together to revive this fun-filled and exciting tournament has not gone unnoticed.
We further extend a heartfelt “thank you” to the many partners who supported the mayor’s vision. The generosity of our corporate sponsors, donations of prizes for raffles and half-time activities from local businesses and citizens, volunteers, local churches, businesses and community members who purchased advertisements in the program booklet guaranteed the success of the event.
Lastly, a special thank you to Danville Public Schools, City of Danville staff, Danville Police Department, Danville Fire Department, Danville Register & Bee, Star Tribune and all the teams that participated in the Classic. The teams were very competitive and displayed great sportsmanship. We look forward to seeing this event continue for many years.
MILDRED L. RICHARDSON
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic committee member
Wonderful exhibit at Ballou Park
To the editor:
I’m writing to advise you of an outstanding photo display at the Ballou Park Recreation Center.
The photos were by Barry Koplen, a local photographer, author and poet. The photos are on display upstairs in the main room of the Nature Center building. Most of the pictures feature spring and summer views from various area of Ballou Park. Since he has donated his pictures to the Nature Center, there is no cost to see them. As a visitor to Danville (from North Carolina) I appreciate how Mr. Koplen’s pictures welcome me to your city.
SHIRLEY TURNER
Reidsville, N.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.