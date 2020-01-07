Liberald out to transform Virginia
To the editor:
While Virginians were celebrating Christmas and the New Year, the newly elected progressive Democratic majority did their homework to change the Old Dominion with a wave of legislation like we’ve never seen before.
As of Dec. 30, they pre-filed 531 bills in the General Assembly that cover more critical issues than conservatives can shake a stick at. They have used the strategy of Saul Alinsky to overwhelm the current government so that it cannot deal with information, wisdom or justice in the massive surge. Matters that they are seeking to impose as law on Virginia need much further investigation by the legislators and the people.
In a Washington Post news article printed in the Register & Bee, reporter Justin Jouvenal captured a trend of a serious error in the direction of our nation. Jouvenal wrote that there is a “growing national movement to remake criminal justice policy,” but it is not the federal government’s place to make criminal law in Virginia.
Since the Civil War, Americans have increasingly shifted the responsibility of the states over to the federal government. Yet, the 10th Amendment states: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” Because we have become a society that wants free things, we are moving toward federal control in exchange for the freedoms and responsibility of the states and the people. Hopefully, we are not too far down that pike to turn it around.
Five of the 531 pre-filed bills and my comments and questions include:
» Legalizing the possession of marijuana: Do we really want our highways and our children under the influence of pot?
» Expand gun control laws: We were reminded last week of the importance of protecting innocent Americans, using the right to carry guns. The quick action of church security who legally carry firearms in Texas saved all but two precious lives. The Second Amendment is not to be infringed. Do we really want to add restrictions on law-abiding Virginians who protect us in the moments before the police can be called or arrive on the scene? Chicago has a multitude of gun laws, but one of their citizens died every day in 2019.
» Reinstate parole: Virginia is one of the safest states in the country, and we need to be sure if we want convicted criminals back out on the streets. The man who entered the home of the Jewish rabbi and critically wounded innocent worshippers last week, was already a convicted felon who was released.
» Eliminate capital punishment: After the worldwide flood, Genesis 9:6 declared, “If man sheds man’s blood, by man his blood shall be shed.” Human life is precious because we are made in the image of God. It is so important that murder not take a life that God has set the penalty as death. In Romans 13:3-4, the Scriptures says that the government is given the responsibility to bear the sword as a minister of God. The change that needs to be made is not eliminating capital punishment, but eliminating the habit of letting lawyers stretch out the execution until the public forgets the lesson to be learned. The Constitution states that citizens are due a “fair and speedy trial.” To that high standard our judicial system should aspire, and our part as individual is to forgive.
» Use 100 percent clean energy by 2036: The temperature of the Earth has increased a little more than one degree in the last century, and that change was not caused by man. Human beings have been entrusted by God to care for the Earth, but we do not have control of the climate. There’s no way that wind and solar can provide for a world that flourishes with petroleum, coal, natural gas, nuclear power and “clean energy.”
And concerning the politicians’ threat that the world is coming to an end in 12 years, that is not ours to determine. Second Peter 3:10 says, “The day of the Lord will come as thief in the night, in which the heavens will pass away with a great noise, and the elements will melt with a fervent heat, the earth also, and the works that are therein shall be burned up.” Man is not given the timing or the power to close Earth’s final chapter, but our responsibility is to trust Jesus Christ for the eternal life that only he can give.
There are 526 more important issues that the progressive Democrats have initiated in our General Assembly. Among them are a $10 minimum wage; directives for the proper care of babies in botched abortions; ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment that has sought approval for 97 years; legalizing same-sex marriage; eliminating the photo ID to vote; and eliminating the Electoral College so that the highly populated states would elect the president of the United States.
“We, the People” need to contact our legislators. Prayerfully, we will seek God’s will for Virginia.
CAROLYN WINSTEAD BAGLEY
Danville
