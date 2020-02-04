Writer: There's only one true church
To the editor:
There is only one church.
This is my point and it came from the word of God. There is only one true church found in the New Testament. And it came into existence on the first Pentecost after the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Acts 2-1-47, and the year was around 33 A.D. This year the Lord’s Church will celebrated 1,987 years of worship.
When you leave this world are you ready to meet your savior face to face on judgement day? Jesus said it takes more than being religious to be saved. In the Book of Matthew 7:21-23 Jesus said not all who say to me “Lord, Lord” shall enter into the Kingdom of Heaven, only those who do the will of my Father (Mark 16:16). To reject the doctrine that Christ taught and teach some other doctrine is evil. Please read 2 John 9. God will is hear, believe, repent, confess that Jesus is the son of the living God, be baptized in water for the remission of sins, and remain faithful till death.
In the book of Matthew 25:31-41 Jesus gives us a picture on what will happen on Judgment Day, and if you are not in his Church it want be a happy day. “When the Son of Man shall come in his glory, with all the holy angels with him; then Jesus shall sit on his throne. And before him shall he gathered all nations, and Jesus shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divides his sheep from the goats will be put on the left hand. Then shall the King say unto the sheep on his right hand, come ye blessed by my Father inherit the kingdom of heaven prepared for you. Who are the sheep, they are those who obeyed the gospel that Jesus left us in his last will and testament. Then Jesus will say to the goats on his left hand. Depart from me ye cursed into every lasting hell fire prepared for the devil and all those who left this earth in a denomination church.”
Jesus built only his church (Matthew 16:18), and he paid for it with his blood (Acts 20-28); your church he left behind.
GLENN C. ALLEN
Danville
