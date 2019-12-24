Get rid of the guilt at Christmas
To the editor:
Christmas is so full of joy and pain at the same time. This note is for all those who suffer from the extra burden of guilt and the manipulation of their time by those who push the guilt buttons.
Guilt, of any kind, can create a negative affect on a person. It causes an individual to hate themselves, their job, their position in life, their mission, their family, their thoughts, words and deeds. Guilt is everywhere and is a constant force that sends people into depression. And Christmas time is the epitome of guilt for so many. Until ... .
Someone comes around and show those full of guilt and depressing thoughts, how to have Joy and Love. My woman did it for me. It took her and the Great Guiding Spirit of the Universe, 44 years to work through all the hordes of negativity that constantly attack.
Today, I send you a plan, and I write with hopes that my words can open a pathway for you to throw guilt out of the way so I can see your smiling face, shining spirit and glistening joy in being you!
Here is the secret process:
» First, identify your “generational curse.” What is the negative influence of your family and friends from the past generations? Pinpoint it, understand it, accept it as a process once upon a time, then close the chapter on its power to direct your thoughts.
» Second, be in love with yourself. God Loves you unconditionally. Unconditionally! You can too.
» Third, do not listen to the putdowns, the shaming and the challenges of others to do this or that. They are dealing with their own insecurities. Be good to yourself and when the time is necessary you will be good to others as needed. What is more important, an action of repentance from a guilt spewing beratement or a helping hand to a family with a flat tire? A smile and a handshake to an elder, a “thank-you” to a night-shift worker, a “good job” to the street cleaner, and a purchase of a cheeseburger for the banker who collects on your loan?
» Fourth, it is OK to be good to yourself! It is OK to be good with simple respect for the day we walk with each other. It is OK to live on this planet and show a little respect for the great diversity we have.
» Finally, do not limit yourself. To walk in the Spirit means to walk with limitless appreciation for all that can be and will be. Not to forget the past but not to worry about the past either. Athletically speaking, guilt is the same thing as paralysis by analysis. A player or coach can overthink a situation to the point that they cannot call the play or swing the bat or shoot the shot. They overthink all the bad that could happen. The champions of the day forget the past, navigate the obstacles and move with limitless power toward accomplishing the mission.
You go out today and do the same to the best of your ability. You will win some and fail some. You will have the guilt machine constantly working you. It will not go away. But on this day, you have a sword and a shield to fight back with.
You have the shield of joy in being yourself and you have the sword of light that helps you cut through the darkness of others by letting your soul shine in all its untapped radiance.
The greatest gift you can give is an appreciative eye and a joyful heart knowing that you might bring that same feeling to all that you meet.
OK? I hope so. And if so, then by goodness … send me, me, me some presents! Send me your “Amens,” your broken chains, and your stories of guilt free days. I would be honored to read them and pass them on. No guilt trip or trap. I just love to receive presents that have spiritual connectedness. Do not worry about spelling. Just pass on the love if you can. You will make my day if you do!
FRANK H. FULTON JR.
Danville
