Planning commission: Do your job
To the editor:
Last month we, the people of Danville, passed horse racing betting here. Now the planning commission is tabling issues that would be moving us ahead.
Why? Not enough parking? Off-site valet parking. Jobs and income win.
Proposed site not big enough? Look around — there are lots of places to do this. River Walk has warehouses for rent or for sale.
Too close to the Galileo Magnet School? Not according to the school.
Maybe planning commission members do not agree with the decision of the people.
If this is so, I have an answer: Do your jobs! If you cannot or will not do your job, then resign.
We the people have spoken, now do your jobs!
JAMES RICHARDS
Danville
