I remember watching the royal families from Saudia Arabia visiting President George Bush Jr. on his ranch in Texas. They had quite a spread for them. I remember watching the Twin Towers coming down on Sept. 11, with 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Osama bin Laden was also from Saudi Arabia. I understood that our intelligence agencies had heard that he was planning something. What I haven’t been able to understand is why, one or two nights after the towers were hit and at approximately 2 o’clock in the morning, black SUVs loading up what they said were 150 or so of bin Laden’s family members, getting them out of the United States. Why would you sprint people out of the country that may have some crucial information of the attack on our nation?

I’ve read the articles of how Rep. Adam Shiff is a “clown,” or the ring leader of the circus with the investigation on impeachment. History — there was a federal judge in Louisiana in 2010 who was accused of not paying for meals or anything and received things from people who were coming before his court, $52,000 from one person. Now this judge, G. Thomas Porteou Jr., from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, could only be removed from office by impeachment with a person from Congress as the prosecutor who would present it. After the vote to impeach moved forward, the case went to the Senate for a trial with “case managers,” or prosecutors, for the House. There, the legal defense of this judge lost on every point. He was convicted on all four charges, and the Senate added a fifth to “forever disqualify” him to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States. I sure am glad I read about that “clown.”

Surprise, for one of the lead managers, or prosecutors on behalf of the House, was the same representative who lead the investigation of President Trump: Adam Schiff. He’s a person who gets to the truth regardless of what people say, and I think when this last case is finally over, we’ll see who should have had the dunce cap on.

AL FINNEY

Providence, N.C.

