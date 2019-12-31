Writer: Schiff will get to the truth
To the editor:
I remember watching the royal families from Saudia Arabia visiting President George Bush Jr. on his ranch in Texas. They had quite a spread for them. I remember watching the Twin Towers coming down on Sept. 11, with 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.
Osama bin Laden was also from Saudi Arabia. I understood that our intelligence agencies had heard that he was planning something. What I haven’t been able to understand is why, one or two nights after the towers were hit and at approximately 2 o’clock in the morning, black SUVs loading up what they said were 150 or so of bin Laden’s family members, getting them out of the United States. Why would you sprint people out of the country that may have some crucial information of the attack on our nation?
I’ve read the articles of how Rep. Adam Shiff is a “clown,” or the ring leader of the circus with the investigation on impeachment. History — there was a federal judge in Louisiana in 2010 who was accused of not paying for meals or anything and received things from people who were coming before his court, $52,000 from one person. Now this judge, G. Thomas Porteou Jr., from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, could only be removed from office by impeachment with a person from Congress as the prosecutor who would present it. After the vote to impeach moved forward, the case went to the Senate for a trial with “case managers,” or prosecutors, for the House. There, the legal defense of this judge lost on every point. He was convicted on all four charges, and the Senate added a fifth to “forever disqualify” him to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States. I sure am glad I read about that “clown.”
Surprise, for one of the lead managers, or prosecutors on behalf of the House, was the same representative who lead the investigation of President Trump: Adam Schiff. He’s a person who gets to the truth regardless of what people say, and I think when this last case is finally over, we’ll see who should have had the dunce cap on.
AL FINNEY
Providence, N.C.
(1) comment
We'll see. We've already seen Schiff stand before the cameras every day for two years, swearing to us that he had bulletproof evidence that President Trump colluded with Russians to rig the 2016 election. Day after day, same story. But he never produced that evidence, did he? Surely you don't believe that he was protecting the President. No, he was lying all the time. He lied to you, me, everyone, didn't even bat an eye.
Then he had his little secret star chamber in the Capitol basement, where he wouldn't allow certain questions or witnesses, leaked to the press what he wanted leaked. And what were the results? More damage was done to Joe Biden and his snortunate son, Hoover, than to Trump.
Democrats were calling for impeachment before Trump was even sworn in. That alone should tell anyone with any sense at all that this whole thing is a farce. The Bidens are not the only ones getting rich from their "public service," and Trump is putting that at risk.
We won't have long to wait. When the Durham report is released, I suspect that the whole country will see just what a farce it was. Obama weaponized the FBI, DOJ, CIA, DHS, and other agencies in an effort to defeat Trump and then run him out after he won. He won anyway, and he's still there, doing a pretty good job in my opinion. I don't see a single impeachable offense. Can you name one? My money says he'll be there 5 more years, and Adam Schiff can pound sand. We shall see.
