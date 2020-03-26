Construction workers at risk, too
To the editor:
I would very much like to be unknown, but during this crisis all the small businesses closing no more than 10 people gathering, what about us construction workers in Danville?
We work around a lot more than 10 people, and we have no where to wash our hands. We have to use portable toilets for a bathroom. We touch stuff other people probably have already touched
It’s a scary situation. I’m scared for my life. I’m saved and know Jesus as my savior, but I’m not ready to leave this Earth or my wife yet! I love my life, my job and the guys I work around, but someone needs to stand up for us because if the jobs don’t shut down, we could loose our lives to this virus. These jobs are not so important that they can’t be put on hold until this virus situation is under control. Someone please make a stand because we are real people, too.
Thank you, and God bless America.
BILLY REECE
Danville
Here we go once more!
To the editor:
Regarding the March 24 letter to that editor that said the Gadsden flag license plates were offensive and should be recalled, I have this to say. This flag has an old and noble lineage, from the colonies sticking together to John Paul Jones’ ship.
If you are offended by this historical banner, that is your burden to bare. As an American and as a Virginian, I am proud to see it. Aren’t you? Our society is reaching the point a few dictate to the rest of us. To cite Patrick Henry, “ I know not what others say but as for me, give me Liberty or give me Death!”
So if this flag upsets you, sorry but it stays. I am sick and tired of uninformed people spreading garbage.
JAMES RICHARDS
Danville
