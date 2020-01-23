When a veteran was refused service
To the editor:
The other day, I was in a local Danville diner and a veteran was refused service. All he wanted was two eggs. Two eggs. It was after breakfast hours, and instead of handling the man with dignity, the waitresses made it known to the whole place what was going on.
Now ... what if?
What if this fragile veteran during his prime had refused this United States his service? What if more than one man had refused?
This diner has a lot to learn. Mainly if they live up to their religious mottos hung on the walls of this diner, they would certainly have cooked the man aforementioned his two eggs.
God will judge you on what you do as well as what you don’t do. Non-action is a sin as well.
And that being said, maybe I or my husband should have spoken up. I wanted to run and speak to the man as he got up and left — having not eaten — and say to him “I’ll never eat here again”; but I did nothing. I didn’t know what to do but to write this letter. I am hoping this man sees it or the man eating with him will show it to him — and I hope the employees at the diner see it and remember the day they failed to serve an ill military veteran. Disappointment reigns supreme.
DELORES AYERS
Spring Dale, W.Va.
