Writer: Webb backed for Congress
To the editor:
Dr. Cameron Webb is running for the Fifth District Congressional seat, and from what I have read about him and understand from his talks to small groups here in Pittsylvania County, convinced me that he should be our next congressional representative.
Webb is not only a practicing physician but also holds a law degree, earned at the University of Virginia. His qualifications include serving on the White House Health Care Team and also on President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Initiative, dealing with education, workforce development and criminal justice reform.
He grew up in Spotsylvania County, but he and his wife, also a physician, and their two children reside in Albemarle County. He is especially qualified and committed to tackle the problems of health care, educational reform and expanding the employment opportunities.
He is a young, African American man, with tremendous enthusiasm and interest in moving the Fifth District forward. He needs our support in the June 9th primary.
GERALD N. DAVIS
Chatham
