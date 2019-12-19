Writer: Senate must convict Trump
To the editor:
Recently, I was talking to my son, and he was telling me how his federal taxes will cost him more again this year. I mentioned the big tax cut that this administration gave everyone. He stated, “Yes, President Trump put approximately 40 dollars more in my check each week, but come April, tax time, it all went back and ended up costing more than what I was paying before he gave us the tax cut.”
Well, I understand that this administration has dropped the corporate taxes from 39.5 percent to 21 percent, and our deficit now is in the trillions. Of course, all of the cuts for the super rich helped move the deficit up, but you know I also watched as the previous hands were tied, and they could not use any money to help create jobs because it would raise our deficit. Look what we are leaving our grandkids in the future. Did the bill they just passed say $1.2 trillion?
Now let’s talk about the dirty word: impeachment. Now if I remember correctly, there were 69 grand jury indictments during the Nixon impeachment which resulted in 48 convictions. I’ve watched while Donald Trump has cried witch hunt, said that he had no chance to represent or defend himself and that it was done behind closed doors.
I have heard on TV each chairman over the different committee investigations invite the president or his attorneys to appear. This included the speaker of the House. They stated they would love for him to appear. Instead, he has ordered his staff not to appear and will not provide even one copy of reports that they have asked for.
The investigators have emails and more to back up their case. The four people that he that Trump has ordered not to appear are the people who would have written evidence to help prove his case. Could it be that if they appear and lie, they are under oath and could be charged for lying? Now I’ve also heard the Republican leader of the Senate state that he will not be impeached. They will have backed everything that this administration has done or said.
It will be interesting to see how the next elections go. The younger generation may surprise some folks. They see what’s being left for them for the rest of their lives. They see what a mess we’ve made. I think they are going to want some changes, and they are ready to start these changes.
One last question: If the courts had charges against you that were wrong and you could appear in court and prove you were not guilty, what would you do? Let them convict you?
The House of Representatives has investigated and indicted, but it’s now up to the Senate to convict.
AL FINNEY
Providence, N.C.
The Democrats have been trying to impeach Trump ever since he won, before he even took office. Our wonderful FBI made up the charges of Russian collusion out of whole cloth, the Steele Dossier, a thoroughly false document with information supplied by Russia, assembled by a British spy, paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC. Yes, there was interference in our election, by the Russians and Democrats.
They then briefly took a shot at obstruction, but it's kinda hard to prove that when there is no crime. They've tried several other approaches, but reality keeps foiling their plans, like Wile E. Coyote trying to catch the Road Runner. It would all be highly amusing if it wasn't tearing the country apart, which it is doing.
Rep. Al Green (D-TX) let the truth slip a few days ago. The Democrats are afraid that if they don't impeach Trump he will be re-elected. And the Dems can't have that, ordinary Americans choosing their president. Don't those deplorable clingers realize that Democrats are entitled to lord over us until the end of time? When the truth is told, the only "crime" committed by President Trump was defeating Stumbles McMyturn, for which I thank God every day.
And now Pelosi is saying that she won't send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate until McConnell agrees to her terms for a Senate trial. It's pretty clear, to anyone who has been watching this clown show, that she has completely lost her mind. But now she evidently believes that she is a senator. After allowing Schiff to run his Third World star chamber "investigation," mostly in secret, and not allowing many Republican questions of witnesses, she demands that the Senate bow to her and Schumer when it comes to conducting the Senate trial. They want the Senate to call more witnesses, in hopes of proving an impeachable crime, after the House failed to do so.
To call this a "witch hunt" gives a bad name to witch hunts. I watched a little bit of the proceedings yesterday, and every Democrat I saw parroted the same line: No one is ''above the law." Well, except for Hillary Clinton. She's above the law. And the Bidens. And illegals who sneak into the country. And perjurers James Comey, Andy McCabe, James Clapper, and John Brennan, and..........
That's as ridiculous as the Dems' new-found love and respect for the Founding Fathers and the Constitution.
I don't recall who said it, but it's true: "Politicians are the lowest form of life, and Democrats are the lowest form of politicians."
