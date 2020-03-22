Local restaurants need our support
To the editor:
I ordered dinner last evening from one of my favorite local restaurants.
I was the only customer walking inside to pick-up an order at 6:30 p.m., a prime dinner time. The lights were low as night began to descend. The menu was prominently posted on an easel outside. Sitting alone in the corner was the new owner with a calculator, evidently figuring costs or losses. His face was grim even though he politely asked how I was. When I spoke to him and asked how he was doing, he flung his hands in the air, face dropping and fought not to cry.
I don’t eat out daily. But I do support local restaurants weekly. I don’t know local restaurant owners’ financial investments, but I know that the owners can become insolvent very quickly during weeks to months of shutdown of their tables, even when they offer takeout.
I want to encourage local restaurants’ customers, my friends and neighbors, to order takeout lunches and dinners, and take them home to serve to family. We all enjoy Nikki’s, Ma Possum’s, Ruebens, Joe and Mimma’s and others.
Eating out is pleasant after several days of cooking at home. We may not be able to sit at the restaurant’s table, but as concerned community members, we can continue our support of local restaurants during this crisis. They have been a part of our lives’ pleasures for years. We are all in this problem together. I want my favorite local restaurants to be here for me and my family when this medical event is over and to not be statistics and empty buildings. Hometown restaurant businesses, which have served us well over the years, deserve rays of hope with consistently supportive customers.
MARIE PRIDGEN
Danville
