Educate yourself about the coronavirus
To the editor:
I am writing in response to the article titled “Risk low for coronavirus in Dan River Region,” published in the Register & Bee on March 2.
The corona virus appears to be in every news article, as well as social media. It seems to be that people have become engulfed with the idea of a global pandemic. The side of the coronavirus the article is not showing is the countless number of individuals who are stockpiling bottles of water, canned food and other survival gear. The fear of this virus is taking over people’s lives, the potential for the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. has become a reality.
One of the most prolific doctors in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is dealing with the virus on the front lines, believes that this virus has grown to pandemic proportions, reporting approximately 100 cases in the U.S., and several deaths. The coronavirus’ presence is now felt in numerous countries, but hopefully more globalized efforts will be made in order to eventually stop the spread of this deadly virus. With such extreme medical advancements in recent years worldwide, the potential for this virus to be eradicated is there.
The coronavirus at this point appears to have infiltrated itself in each of the corners of the United States. With many large, nationally known colleges in Virginia hosting students from all over the country as well as the world, it is only a matter of time until a student returns home from a study abroad program that has contracted the virus. Considering that these college campuses are so densely packed with students, the coronavirus would undoubtedly flourish, only allowing the virus to spread further, potentially to the Dan River Region. Even though it is undoubtedly considered a smaller region in the state of Virginia population wise, that isn’t to say that the potential for the coronavirus to arise is zero.
There is also new information stating that masks are ineffective against the virus, and that contact with one’s face is how it has become so easily transmitted. It’s extremely shocking how uninformed the majority of United States citizens are about the current status of the coronavirus and what all is necessary to prevent the spread further.
HARPER JONES
Danville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.